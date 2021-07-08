ANL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.92%)
ASC 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.69%)
ASL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.96%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
FFBL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.41%)
FFL 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
GGGL 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.79%)
GGL 48.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.43%)
HUMNL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.3%)
JSCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.97%)
KAPCO 45.29 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.67%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
MDTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.77%)
NETSOL 165.11 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (2.52%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.38%)
PAEL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.01%)
PIBTL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
POWER 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.92%)
PRL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.65%)
SNGP 48.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.49%)
TELE 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.73%)
TRG 168.60 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.87%)
UNITY 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.06%)
WTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
BR100 5,180 Increased By ▲ 58.1 (1.13%)
BR30 26,908 Increased By ▲ 386.06 (1.46%)
KSE100 47,658 Increased By ▲ 409.69 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 200.87 (1.06%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Taiwan to offer further $5b in loans to support domestic investment

  • Taiwan has been encouraging its firms to invest at home, having seen companies flock back to the island during the China-US trade war
Reuters 08 Jul 2021

TAIPEI:Taiwan's Cabinet said on Thursday the government plans to offer a further T$150 billion ($5.34 billion) in loans as part of a programme to encourage the island's companies to keep investing at home.

Taiwan has been encouraging its firms to invest at home, having seen companies flock back to the island during the China-US trade war, to avoid being affected by punitive tariffs both of those countries have imposed on imports from each other.

Taiwan June exports seen up for 12th month in a row

The Cabinet said in a statement that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there had been no let up in investment by companies in Taiwan, where the economy and especially the tech exports have continued to boom, driven by demand globally from people working and studying from home during lockdowns.

With more than 50 companies awaiting approval for investment projects, and to encourage more, the Cabinet said it would offer another T$150 billion in loans to help with financing, after previous funding was used up.

Export-dependent Taiwan is a major producer of semiconductors, a shortage of which has impacted global auto makers in particular, and Taiwan companies are ramping up capacity to meet the demand.

Taiwan's exports in the first half of this year exceed $200 billion, a record high, driven in large part by its tech and chip products.

"It is remarkable that we can still have such a performance during the epidemic," the Cabinet said.

The government said more than 900 companies have increased their presence in Taiwan in the past two years during the trade war, investing more than T$1.2 trillion.

