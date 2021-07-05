ANL 33.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.69%)
ASC 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
ASL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
AVN 93.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.95%)
DGKC 116.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.83%)
EPCL 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.09%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
FFBL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1%)
FFL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.94%)
HASCOL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-10.85%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
HUMNL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.57%)
JSCL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.2%)
KAPCO 45.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.81%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.39%)
PAEL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
POWER 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
PPL 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.92%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
PTC 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.57%)
SNGP 49.62 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (3.7%)
TRG 165.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-1.29%)
UNITY 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.29%)
WTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
BR100 5,156 Decreased By ▼ -28.35 (-0.55%)
BR30 26,868 Decreased By ▼ -258.82 (-0.95%)
KSE100 47,470 Decreased By ▼ -216.4 (-0.45%)
KSE30 19,024 Decreased By ▼ -76.54 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Taiwan June exports seen up for 12th month in a row

  • Imports were seen growing 33.4% in June, after soaring 40.9% in the prior month
Reuters 05 Jul 2021

TAIPEI: Taiwan's exports likely rose for a 12th straight month in June, a Reuters poll showed, lifted by demand for electronic goods from the global economic recovery and as more people work and study from home.

Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters of technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for hi-tech gadgets.

It is a key supplier to Apple Inc, which in April posted sales and profits ahead of Wall Street expectations fuelled by 5G iPhone upgrades but warned that a global chip shortage could dent iPads and Mac sales by several billion dollars.

The export forecasts from the poll of 12 analysts ranged widely between a rise of 20% and 42%, on uncertainties over the COVID-19 outbreak that has disrupted the global supply chain.

Exports were seen climbing 30.3% last month.

In May, exports rose 38.6% from a year earlier to $37.41 billion.

Taiwan's exports have been helped by robust demand for laptops and tablets to support working from home due to the pandemic, and more recently strong demand from recovering economies such as China, the United States and Europe.

Imports were seen growing 33.4% in June, after soaring 40.9% in the prior month.

The consumer price index (CPI) was tipped to rise 2.3% from a year earlier, compared with an increase of 2.48% in May.

Inflation and trade data will both be released on Wednesday.

Wall Street Taiwan's exports 5G iPhone

Taiwan June exports seen up for 12th month in a row

Lahore blast: PM urges world to take notice of India's involvement

RAW was involved in blast: NSA

PM shares concerns with Raisi: Worsening Afghan situation can lead to serious repercussions

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio rises, daily cases reach 1,347

Pakistan's exports to US cross $5b mark, highest ever, says Dawood

Construction industry: FBR gives incentives to developers and builders

Nepra returns 'flawed' IGCEP to NTDC

UAE rejects 'unjust' OPEC+ output deal

PM to visit Gwadar today

FPCCI says FBR not facilitating SMEs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters