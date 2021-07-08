MG reduces price of ZS electric vehicle by Rs600,000

The much-awaited Auto Policy 2021-2026 has already begun to yield results as Morris Garage (MG) Pakistan announced that it has reduced the price of its ZS electric vehicle (EV) by Rs600,000.

With the downward revision, the all-electric SUV will now cost Rs6.25 million against its previous price of Rs6.85 million.

The company officially notified the new prices through its Twitter handle. It said that the updated prices also apply to cars that have already been imported, and those who had paid the amount in full will receive a cashback.

“MG thanks Govt of Pakistan for their outlook for EVs allowing us to facilitate our fans. We have revised the price to PKR 6,250,000 on all bookings of ZS EV," the tweet said.

The policy that envisages massive tax exemptions for the auto sector was put forward through budgetary proposals last month.

Some of the features as shared by Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar in a press conference on Wednesday include a phased transition of the automobile industry with more emphasis on the production of two and three-wheelers and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs) providing incentives to manufacturers.

Some of the features are: