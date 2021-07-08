ANL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.92%)
ASC 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.69%)
ASL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.96%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
FFBL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.41%)
FFL 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
GGGL 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.79%)
GGL 48.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.43%)
HUMNL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.3%)
JSCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.97%)
KAPCO 45.29 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.67%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
MDTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.77%)
NETSOL 165.11 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (2.52%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.38%)
PAEL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.01%)
PIBTL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
POWER 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.92%)
PRL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.65%)
SNGP 48.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.49%)
TELE 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.73%)
TRG 168.60 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.87%)
UNITY 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.06%)
WTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
BR100 5,180 Increased By ▲ 58.1 (1.13%)
BR30 26,908 Increased By ▲ 386.06 (1.46%)
KSE100 47,658 Increased By ▲ 409.69 (0.87%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 200.87 (1.06%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

MG reduces price of ZS electric vehicle by Rs600,000

  • The all-electric SUV will now cost Rs6.25 million against its previous price of Rs6.85 million
Syed Ahmed Updated 08 Jul 2021

The much-awaited Auto Policy 2021-2026 has already begun to yield results as Morris Garage (MG) Pakistan announced that it has reduced the price of its ZS electric vehicle (EV) by Rs600,000.

With the downward revision, the all-electric SUV will now cost Rs6.25 million against its previous price of Rs6.85 million.

The company officially notified the new prices through its Twitter handle. It said that the updated prices also apply to cars that have already been imported, and those who had paid the amount in full will receive a cashback.

Pakistan targets automobile production of 300,000 in FY22

“MG thanks Govt of Pakistan for their outlook for EVs allowing us to facilitate our fans. We have revised the price to PKR 6,250,000 on all bookings of ZS EV," the tweet said.

The policy that envisages massive tax exemptions for the auto sector was put forward through budgetary proposals last month.

MG Motors reopens booking for HS variant, but increases price by Rs300,000

Some of the features as shared by Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar in a press conference on Wednesday include a phased transition of the automobile industry with more emphasis on the production of two and three-wheelers and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs) providing incentives to manufacturers.

Some of the features are:

  • Additional customs duty and AST removed on import of EV cars

  • Only 1% tax on import of EV parts

  • No registration and an annual fee for EVs in Islamabad

  • 1% sales tax for locally made EVs up to 50kwh and light commercial vehicles up to 150 kwh.

  • Only 1% Duty on import of charging equipment

  • No Federal Excise Duty (FED) on Electric Vehicles

  • Duty-free import of plant and machinery for manufacturing of EVs

MG ZS EV MG ZS EV price MG ZS EV price reduced

MG reduces price of ZS electric vehicle by Rs600,000

Pakistan reports 1,683 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day tally in over a month

Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat

IMF chief urges G20 to prevent ‘devastating’ blow to poorest

FSR for CY20: Residual risks to financial stability expected to subside: SBP

Privatisation Commission set to give final nod to PSM revival plan

Economy on the right track: Fawad

Shahzain Bugti made SAPM

Covid-19 handling: Pakistan ranked among best-performing states

Afghan govt team meets Taliban in Tehran

‘FBR must introduce law to jail errant taxmen’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters