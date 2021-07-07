ANL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.89%)
ASC 18.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.77%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
FFBL 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.09%)
FNEL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.2%)
GGL 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
JSCL 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.31%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
MDTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
MLCF 45.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 161.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
PAEL 34.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.76%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.47%)
PRL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.64%)
PTC 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.58%)
TELE 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
TRG 163.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.04%)
UNITY 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.67%)
WTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 5,119 Increased By ▲ 2.2 (0.04%)
BR30 26,420 Increased By ▲ 39.2 (0.15%)
KSE100 47,237 Decreased By ▼ -108.95 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,967 Decreased By ▼ -37.54 (-0.2%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Indonesia expands nationwide Covid-19 curbs

  • The new restrictions would apply to dozens of cities and extend from Sumatra island in the west to easternmost Papua as the highly infectious Delta variant
AFP Updated 07 Jul 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesia expanded nationwide coronavirus curbs Wednesday to battle its deadliest Covid-19 wave yet, as the death toll rocketed with the government warning that the worst may be yet to come.

The new restrictions would apply to dozens of cities and extend from Sumatra island in the west to easternmost Papua as the highly infectious Delta variant rips across the Southeast Asian archipelago after battering densely populated Java.

"Cases are also rising in other regions and we need to pay attention to the availability of hospitals" there, said senior minister Airlangga Hartarto, adding: "the government has decided to extend the restrictions" until July 20.

The country's hospitals are buckling under the pressure as a wave of sick patients flood the overwhelmed healthcare system.

Indonesia reports record high 21,342 coronavirus cases

This week the government rolled out new virus curbs in the hard-hit capital Jakarta, across Java and on holiday island Bali as it reported Tuesday a record 31,189 new infections and 728 deaths -- as much as seven times the daily mortality rate less than a month ago.

Areas affected by the extended restrictions announced on Wednesday have much lower daily case counts than Covid epicentre Java, home to more than half of Indonesia's nearly 270 million people.

But limited health-care services in those regions are already under strain and an explosion in cases could bring them to their knees, Hartarto warned.

"Facilities in those regions are limited and overwhelmed," he said, adding that even tighter rules may follow if infections keep rising.

The wider restrictions include forcing the majority of non-essential employees to work from home, as well as limiting shop and restaurant hours.

The Muslim-majority country's mosques and churches were also closed in the highest-risk areas.

