One killed, six injured in truck-van collision

PESHAWAR: In an unfortunate incident, one person was killed while six others sustained serious injuries after a speeding van rammed into a truck near Indus Highway in Lakki Marwat on Sunday. As per details, a speeding passenger van crashed into a truck, leaving one casualty and six injured behind.

Rescue teams and police reached the spot after getting information and shifted the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital. Police have started an investigation into the incident.

