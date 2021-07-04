Climate experts laud govt's launch of green bond projects

ISLAMABAD: Climate experts have lauded the government's initiatives of Green Financing through launch of green bond projects to boost environmental sustainability and climate resilience in the country.

Speaking at a regional webinar at Islamabad, the climate experts including Khan Faraz informed that the climate crisis has long stared hitting Pakistan right from northern regions to southern parts in shape of rapidly melting glaciers, seething heat waves, frequenting and intensifying riverine and urban flooding, shifting and declining shifting rainfalls, expanding desertification, depleting groundwater and cyclonic activities as well as cloudbursts.

The monsoon patterns are fast shifting in timing and leading to declining of erratic rainfall, badly and rapidly harming the country's agriculture sector to extend that it has become almost unable to adapt to the changing weathering patterns.

For addressing these adverse challenges, there is a need to respond effectively these climate change impacts. It is heartening to note that the country has emerged today as a reliable solution provider for the world through it's indigenously launched multi-billion dollar green initiatives.

Also, Ten Billion Trees Tsunami Programme, Recharge Pakistan Programme, Protected Areas Initiatives, and Green Financing through launch of green bond projects have been launched and are being implemented to boost environmental sustainability and climate resilience in the country, they said.

The experts have urged for governance reforms and integrated regional approaches towards identifying the challenges and threats confronting the ecosystems of the region from mountains to the coastal areas and deserts. They said that the government has to increase public funding into the conservation and repair of the ecosystem of the degradation done.

Meanwhile, in the first ever collaboration between the United Nations intergovernmental panels on climate and nature loss, the scientists have said that while the twin threats were mutually reinforcing, they had historically been treated as if they were independent of each other.

Climate change and biodiversity loss combine to threaten society often magnifying and accelerating each other. Although climate change and biodiversity loss pose unseen threats to our future, the good news is that we can tackle both through the right measures - those that are based on solid science.

Solutions such as nature preservation and restoration would only work in countering climate change and biodiversity loss and chart a path to the sustainable future we want. This will require us to address both crises together in complementary ways. In view of the above, the world must tackle the dual crisis of climate change and bio-diversity loss together, Khan Faraz added.

