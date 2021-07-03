Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
03 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (July 2, 2021).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 6.91 7.41
2-Week 6.95 7.45
1-Month 7.01 7.51
3-Month 7.20 7.45
6-Month 7.42 7.67
9-Month 7.51 8.01
1-Year 7.57 8.07
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
