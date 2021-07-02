ANL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.42%)
UNGA calls for addressing emerging terrorist threats on basis of Islamophobia

  • Pakistan and other OIC countries took the initiative for the recognition of Islamophobia as an emerging terrorist threat under the GCTS
  • The GCTS calls for ending direct and indirect forms of religious and racial discrimination
Fahad Zulfikar 02 Jul 2021

(Karachi) The United Nation (UN) General Assembly has unanimously adopted the revised Global Counter Terrorism Strategy (GCTS) and called on the international community to take appropriate measures to address new and emerging terrorist threats on the basis of xenophobia, racism and Islamophobia, a statement issued by Foreign Office stated on Friday.

It added that Pakistan and other OIC countries took the initiative for the recognition of Islamophobia as an emerging terrorist threat under the GCTS.

The GCTS calls for ending direct and indirect forms of religious and racial discrimination, and counter incitement to hatred and violence propagated by terrorist groups on such basis.

Int’l Day to Combat Islamophobia being observed in OIC countries today

It also calls on the UN Secretary General to report on the threat posed by such extremist and Islamophobic terrorist groups, the statement said.

The recognition of terrorist threats caused by Islamophobia in the Global Counter Terrorism Strategy constitutes a landmark achievement to address the increasing number of terrorist attacks against Muslims and their places of worship in many parts of the world.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan has repeatedly called on the international community to collectively act against Islamophobia, including by taking effective actions through the United Nations.

Pakistan working towards tabling anti-Islamophobia resolution: UN envoy

He maintained Pakistan has also been expressing grave concern at the rising tide of Islamophobia, xenophobia and right-wing extremism across the world. Pakistan has also been expressing concerns regarding terrorist threat posed by the far right or extreme right-wing groups.

The GCTS, which was first adopted in 2006, is an international normative and operational framework against global terrorism, which is reviewed and updated bi-annually in view of emerging trends in global terrorism.

It consists of four “Pillars,” that focus on conditions conducive to the spread of terrorism; measures to prevent and combat terrorism; build states’ capacity to fight terrorism; and ensure respect for human rights in this regard.

