MCC Peshawar surpasses assigned target of customs duty

ISLAMABAD: The Model Customs Collectorate, Appraisement and Facilitation, Peshawar has surpassed the assigned target of customs duty by a hefty margin of 102.60 percent during 2020-21.

According to a report of the MCC Peshawar submitted to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), here on Thursday, the target has been achieved by putting in all out efforts of the MCC to achieve the assigned targets in all areas identified by the FBR.

In addition to regular/routine collection of duty/taxes, an effective strategy was devised to specially focus on areas to enhance revenue through administrative measures like Recoveries. Valuation and PRVs besides taking concrete measures towards facilitation of trade and ease of doing Customs business. The measures so taken on both avenues worked very well and the Collectorate was able to achieve the assigned target in all areas besides trade facilitation.

As far as the revenue side is concerned the performance of the Collectorate is revealed that Rs12 billion have been collected as customs duty against the assigned target of Rs5.9 billion. The Collectorate has not only achieved the assigned target but has also surpassed the collection of customs duty by Rs6.07 billion which is around 102.60 percent more than the assigned target. Within the category of other taxes, an amount of Rs13.65 billion was collected under the head of sales tax whereas; Rs4.85 billion was collected as income tax for 2020-21.

The report revealed that a new Customs Station at AngoorAdda has been made functional from September 30, 2020. This measure boosted up the exports to Afghanistan from South Region of this Collectorate. In the first seven months since operationalization of Customs Station at Angoor Adds goods worth US$23.75million have been exported to Afghanistan from this station alone. It needs to mention that prior to opening of the said station not a single US S exports has ever been made to Afghanistan from this route. Further Rs765 million have been collected as duty/taxes since operationalization of C.S. AngoorAdda in the said period as against yearly collection of Rs444 million from Customs Station Tank.

The MCC has recovered Rs31.70 million as arrears in the current financial year as against Rs16.90 million in the last financial year. Moreover, Rs4.7 million are recovered as a result of PRVs. Similarly, as a result of strengthening of enforcement measures in assessment and examination of goods, the declared values of goods during the current financial year are enhanced to Rs13.67 billion against Rs4.97 billion of the corresponding period of last year which comes to 175percent.

The facilitation measures revealed that due to untiring efforts the status of existing Customs Stations have been upgraded whereby the Customs Station at Kharlachi has been designated for rebateable exports of cement in addition to simple exports. The Customs Station at Ghulam Khan has been designated for handling transit cargo to Afghanistan in October, 2020. These measures will have significant impact in opening up of new trade opportunities for this area and would translate into expansion of bilateral trade with Afghanistan from BCPs other from Torkham.

The Afghan Authorities and traders repeatedly recorded their protest against the valuation in respect of goods imported from Afghanistan. In this backdrop, this

The said Collectorate in coordination with trade bodies reviewed the values of Afghan imported goods applicable for the last several years. Accordingly, on the recommendations of this Collectorate, the Director Customs Valuation, Karachi issued a Valuation Advice for Afghan origin goods wherein values of such goods have been rationalized and also reduced where required. In response to this measure Afghan Authorities also reduced the valuation on fruits like Kinno exported from Pakistan.

In automation area all Customs Stations namely Torkham, Kharlachi, Ghulam Khan and Angoor Adda have been converted to WeBOC clearances, facilitation measures added.

Muhammad Saleem, the Collector of Customs, has attributed this impressive revenue performance of the Collectorate to the leadership of Syed Tariq Huda, Member Customs (Operations) and Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah, Chief Collector (North), Islamabad. He congratulated his officers and staff on achieving the target, saying that this was achieved by the sheer hard work of all the team members and reiterated the resolve to continue their efforts further with the same zeal and fervour, MCC added.

