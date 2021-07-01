‘Freight corridor to overcome traffic miseries of Karachiites’

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Railways Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani said that the 55 kilometer-long, dual-track freight corridor from the Karachi Port Trust to the Marshalling Yard Pipri would drastically curtail traffic congestion in the city.

“The project’s estimated cost is Rs70 billion and will be completed within two years from the day of inception of its civil work,” said the chairman Railways while addressing the conference of stakeholders and transaction advisory services held at DS office Karachi on Wednesday that was attended by representatives of various government organizations also.

“Besides alleviating the traffic woes of Karachiites, the freight corridor project will redress multiple environmental concerns also,” stated the chairman Railways and added that the freight corridor project would be built on the basis of public-private partnership, and the share of both sectors would be determined soon.

The Chairman further informed that Pakistan Railways had been enhancing its line capacity and increasing its rolling stock to meet the growing needs of its passenger and freight traffic and services.

The Chairman Railways also presided over a meeting of KCR consortium of consultants and was briefed about the developments that would lead to resumption of KCR service on remaining 16 kilometer loop line from Orangi to Drigh Road.

In another meeting the officials from Nespak consultancy firm met with the chairman and gave him a detailed presentation pertaining to the construction of railways theme park at Main Korangi Road.

