ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
ASC 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.24%)
PAEL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.4%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.33%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.24 (0.41%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.82 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,356 Increased By ▲ 218.25 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 51.79 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Freight corridor to overcome traffic miseries of Karachiites’

Recorder Report 01 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Railways Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani said that the 55 kilometer-long, dual-track freight corridor from the Karachi Port Trust to the Marshalling Yard Pipri would drastically curtail traffic congestion in the city.

“The project’s estimated cost is Rs70 billion and will be completed within two years from the day of inception of its civil work,” said the chairman Railways while addressing the conference of stakeholders and transaction advisory services held at DS office Karachi on Wednesday that was attended by representatives of various government organizations also.

“Besides alleviating the traffic woes of Karachiites, the freight corridor project will redress multiple environmental concerns also,” stated the chairman Railways and added that the freight corridor project would be built on the basis of public-private partnership, and the share of both sectors would be determined soon.

The Chairman further informed that Pakistan Railways had been enhancing its line capacity and increasing its rolling stock to meet the growing needs of its passenger and freight traffic and services.

The Chairman Railways also presided over a meeting of KCR consortium of consultants and was briefed about the developments that would lead to resumption of KCR service on remaining 16 kilometer loop line from Orangi to Drigh Road.

In another meeting the officials from Nespak consultancy firm met with the chairman and gave him a detailed presentation pertaining to the construction of railways theme park at Main Korangi Road.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Railways KCR Karachiites Habib ur Rehman Gillani

‘Freight corridor to overcome traffic miseries of Karachiites’

NHP arrears: Wapda refuses to raise loan

CCoE to take stock of power situation today

Global economy recovering at uneven pace: IMF

Prices of petroleum products raised

IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments

FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target

Engro explains its position

Cure for summertime blues: Europe gears up for tourists

Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty for any country: PM Imran

Tarin tells NA: Efforts afoot to end tradition of supplementary grants

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.