Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on ...
30 Jun 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (June 29, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
662,276,084 425,257,168 20,533,653,807 13,446,948,640
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,308,332,578 (1,610,818,433) (302,485,855)
Local Individuals 16,961,286,477 (15,586,017,837) 1,375,268,640
Local Corporates 8,251,920,004 (9,324,702,789) (1,072,782,785)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.