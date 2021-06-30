KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (June 29, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 662,276,084 425,257,168 20,533,653,807 13,446,948,640 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,308,332,578 (1,610,818,433) (302,485,855) Local Individuals 16,961,286,477 (15,586,017,837) 1,375,268,640 Local Corporates 8,251,920,004 (9,324,702,789) (1,072,782,785) ===============================================================================

