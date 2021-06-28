Futures spread increases by 57bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 57bps to 13.17 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by 65.1 percent to 296.85 million shares during this week as compared to previous week's average of 179.75 million shares.

Average daily trading value on futures counter increased by 70.8 percent to Rs 13.72 billion during this week.

