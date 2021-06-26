KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Friday (June 25, 2021).

============================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ============================================================================================================== As on: 25-06-2021 ============================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ============================================================================================================== Amer Securities M. M. M. A. Khanani Avanceon Limited 100,000 112.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 112.00 Alfa Adhi Sec. AKD Sec. BYCO Petroleum 1,000,000 9.46 Pearl Sec. AKD Sec. 6,500,000 9.46 MRA Sec. AKD Sec. 25,000,000 9.46 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 32,500,000 9.46 Amer Securities M. M. M. A. Khanani Century Paper 21,000 166.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 21,000 166.00 Amer Securities M. M. M. A. Khanani Fauji Fert 19,000 156.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 19,000 156.00 ASDA Sec. Aba Ali H. Sec. Ferozsons Lab. 25,000 425.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 425.00 ASDA Sec. Aba Ali H. Sec. Glaxo Smith Kline 50,000 200.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 200.00 Aba Ali H. Sec. ASDA Sec. Mughal Iron & Steel 160,000 106.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 160,000 106.00 Creative Cap. Sec. MRA Sec. P. S. O. 50,000 247.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 247.00 ASDA Sec. Aba Ali H. Sec. Service Ind. 10,000 750.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 750.00 Creative Cap. Sec. MRA Sec. Shell Pak. 100,000 217.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 217.00 High Land Securities M. M. M. A. Khanani TRG Pakistan Ltd. 2,000 158.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 158.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Insight Sec. Unity Foods Limited 100,000 49.19 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 49.19 M. M. M. A. Growth Sec. Waves Singer 500,000 20.92 Khanani M. M. M. A. Interactive Securities 300,000 20.74 Khanani Growth Sec. Interactive Securities 50,000 22.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 850,000 20.96 ============================================================================================================== Total Turnover 33,987,000 ==============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021