ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Member to Member

Recorder Report 26 Jun 2021

KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Friday (June 25, 2021).

==============================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
==============================================================================================================
As on: 25-06-2021
==============================================================================================================
Member Name               Member Name                    Company                        Turnover         Rates
Buyer                     Seller                                                       of Shares
==============================================================================================================
Amer Securities           M. M. M. A. Khanani            Avanceon Limited                100,000        112.00
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        100,000        112.00
Alfa Adhi Sec.            AKD Sec.                       BYCO Petroleum                1,000,000          9.46
Pearl Sec.                AKD Sec.                                                     6,500,000          9.46
MRA Sec.                  AKD Sec.                                                    25,000,000          9.46
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate     32,500,000          9.46
Amer Securities           M. M. M. A. Khanani            Century Paper                    21,000        166.00
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         21,000        166.00
Amer Securities           M. M. M. A. Khanani            Fauji Fert                       19,000        156.00
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         19,000        156.00
ASDA Sec.                 Aba Ali H. Sec.                Ferozsons Lab.                   25,000        425.00
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         25,000        425.00
ASDA Sec.                 Aba Ali H. Sec.                Glaxo Smith Kline                50,000        200.00
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         50,000        200.00
Aba Ali H. Sec.           ASDA Sec.                      Mughal Iron & Steel             160,000        106.00
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        160,000        106.00
Creative Cap. Sec.        MRA Sec.                       P. S. O.                         50,000        247.00
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         50,000        247.00
ASDA Sec.                 Aba Ali H. Sec.                Service Ind.                     10,000        750.00
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         10,000        750.00
Creative Cap. Sec.        MRA Sec.                       Shell Pak.                      100,000        217.00
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        100,000        217.00
High Land
Securities                M. M. M. A. Khanani            TRG Pakistan Ltd.                 2,000        158.00
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          2,000        158.00
Arif Habib Ltd.           Insight Sec.                   Unity Foods Limited             100,000         49.19
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        100,000         49.19
M. M. M. A.               Growth Sec.                    Waves Singer                    500,000         20.92
Khanani
M. M. M. A.               Interactive Securities                                         300,000         20.74
Khanani
Growth Sec.               Interactive Securities                                          50,000         22.75
                                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        850,000         20.96
==============================================================================================================
                                                         Total Turnover               33,987,000
==============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Member to Member

Member to Member

Anti-money laundering action plan now one more requirement: Pakistan remains on FATF grey list

Swati-led body to investigate dry docking delay

Toshiba shareholders oust chairman

Fourth wave of Covid-19 could hit country in July

MSCI proposes putting Pakistan back into MSCI-FM

Rs26.46trn charged expenditure laid in NA

Budget described as ‘hope for all tiers of society’

FBR finalises amendments

Disposal of securities by NCCPL: Revised procedure for computation of capital gains, tax unveiled

C/A deficit widens 236pc in May

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.