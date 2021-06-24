KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
===================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Atlas Honda Limited 10-06-2021 24-06-2021 135% (F) 08-06-2021 24-06-2021
Mari Petroleum Co. Ltd # 18-06-2021 24-06-2021 45% (i) 16-06-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited 18-06-2021 24-06-2021 24-06-2021
Gillette Pakistan Limited # 18-06-2021 25-06-2021 25-06-2021
Dandot Cement Co. Ltd * 18-06-2021 25-06-2021 161.67583966%R* 16-06-2021
(NBPG-ETF) NBP
Pakistan Growth 23-06-2021 25-06-2021 8% 21-06-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-06-2021 26-06-2021
Saif Power Limited # 20-06-2021 26-06-2021 26-06-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd # 21-06-2021 28-06-2021 28-06-2021
Premier Insurance Ltd # 22-06-2021 28-06-2021 28-06-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 22-06-2021 28-06-2021 35% (i) 18-06-2021
The Searle Company Ltd # 22-06-2021 28-06-2021 28-06-2021
(UB LP-ETF) UBL
Pakistan Enterprise ETF 28-06-2021 28-06-2021
(MZNP ETF) Meezan
Pakistan ETF 28-06-2021 28-06-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited 16-06-2021 29-06-2021
Honda Atlas Cars
(Pakistan) Limited 18-06-2021 29-06-2021 45.2% (F) 16-06-2021 29-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Limited # 23-06-2021 29-06-2021 29-06-2021
Telecard L imited # 23-06-2021 29-06-2021 29-06-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Limited 17-06-2021 30-06-2021
Huffaz Seamless
Pipe Industries Limited 21-06-2021 30-06-2021 NIL 30-06-2021
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation 22-06-2021 30-06-2021
Service Global
Footwear Limited # 23-06-2021 30-06-2021 30-06-2021
Service Industries Limited # 23-06-2021 30-06-2021 30-06-2021
Abdullah Shah Ghazi
Sugar Mills Limited# 23-06-2021 30-06-2021 30-06-2021
ICI Pakistan Limited # 24-06-2021 30-06-2021 30-06-2021
Mian Textile Industries
Limited # 24-06-2021 30-06-2021 30-06-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited 29-06-2021 30-06-2021
Island Textile Mills Ltd ## 30-06-2021 30-06-2021
Salfi Textile Mills Ltd ## 30-06-2021 30-06-2021
(AKBLTFC6) Askari
Bank Limited 24-06-2021 02-07-2021
Image Pakistan Limited # 28-06-2021 02-07-2021 02-07-2021
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Limited # 28-06-2021 05-07-2021 05-07-2021
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri
Bank Limited 24-06-2021 07-07-2021
Byco Petroleum
Pakistan Limited # 01-07-2021 08-07-2021 08-07-2021
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer
& Chemicals Limited 01-07-2021 09-07-2021
Packages Limited # 01-07-2021 09-07-2021 09-07-2021
Attock Refinery Ltd # 06-07-2021 12-07-2021 12-07-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd # 07-07-2021 13-07-2021 13-07-2021
(BAFLTFC7) Bank
Alfalah Limited 01-07-2021 15-07-2021
Agritech Limited # 09-07-2021 15-07-2021 15-07-2021
Hum Netwok Limited 09-07-2021 16-07-2021 NIL 16-07-2021
Century Paper & Board
Mills Limited # 10-07-2021 16-07-2021 16-07-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd # 12-07-2021 19-07-2021 19-07-2021
Kot Addu Power Co. Ltd 13-07-2021 19-07-2021 50% (ii) 09-07-2021
Hinopak Motors Limited 20-07-2021 28-07-2021 NIL 28-07-2021
Macter International Ltd 20-07-2021 29-07-2021 17.03% R** 16-07-2021
===================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share *
Book closure for Merger Island Textile Mills &
Salfi Textile Mills Ltd into Tata Textile Mills Ltd ##
Right issue at Premium of Rs.155/- per share **
