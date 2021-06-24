ANL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.44%)
ASC 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.2%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
AVN 94.82 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5.11%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
BYCO 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.04%)
DGKC 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.85%)
EPCL 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.05%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
JSCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
MLCF 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.78%)
PAEL 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PRL 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-6.73%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.06%)
TRG 161.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.3%)
WTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Decreased By ▼ -11.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 27,235 Decreased By ▼ -112.49 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,901 Decreased By ▼ -86.44 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -65.68 (-0.34%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,073
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
950,768
93024hr
2.04% positivity
Sindh
333,194
Punjab
345,251
Balochistan
26,776
Islamabad
82,431
KPK
137,247
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 24 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend       BC-2 Start        AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             Bonus/          Date            EOGM
                                   From          To            Right         Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Atlas Honda Limited            10-06-2021     24-06-2021      135% (F)      08-06-2021   24-06-2021
Mari Petroleum Co. Ltd #       18-06-2021     24-06-2021      45% (i)       16-06-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Limited            18-06-2021     24-06-2021                                 24-06-2021
Gillette Pakistan Limited #    18-06-2021     25-06-2021                                 25-06-2021
Dandot Cement Co. Ltd *        18-06-2021     25-06-2021  161.67583966%R*   16-06-2021
(NBPG-ETF) NBP
Pakistan Growth                23-06-2021     25-06-2021         8%         21-06-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd       20-06-2021     26-06-2021
Saif Power Limited #           20-06-2021     26-06-2021                                 26-06-2021
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd #       21-06-2021     28-06-2021                                 28-06-2021
Premier Insurance Ltd #        22-06-2021     28-06-2021                                 28-06-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd         22-06-2021     28-06-2021      35% (i)       18-06-2021
The Searle Company Ltd #       22-06-2021     28-06-2021                                 28-06-2021
(UB LP-ETF) UBL
Pakistan Enterprise ETF        28-06-2021     28-06-2021
(MZNP ETF) Meezan
Pakistan ETF                   28-06-2021     28-06-2021
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited     16-06-2021     29-06-2021
Honda Atlas Cars
(Pakistan) Limited             18-06-2021     29-06-2021     45.2% (F)      16-06-2021   29-06-2021
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Limited #                23-06-2021     29-06-2021                                 29-06-2021
Telecard L imited #            23-06-2021     29-06-2021                                 29-06-2021
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Limited     17-06-2021     30-06-2021
Huffaz Seamless
Pipe Industries Limited        21-06-2021     30-06-2021        NIL                      30-06-2021
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation      22-06-2021     30-06-2021
Service Global
Footwear Limited #             23-06-2021     30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
Service Industries Limited #   23-06-2021     30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
Abdullah Shah Ghazi
Sugar Mills Limited#           23-06-2021     30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
ICI Pakistan Limited #         24-06-2021     30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
Mian Textile Industries
Limited #                      24-06-2021     30-06-2021                                 30-06-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Limited               29-06-2021     30-06-2021
Island Textile Mills Ltd ##    30-06-2021     30-06-2021
Salfi Textile Mills Ltd ##     30-06-2021     30-06-2021
(AKBLTFC6) Askari
Bank Limited                   24-06-2021     02-07-2021
Image Pakistan Limited #       28-06-2021     02-07-2021                                 02-07-2021
Johnson & Phillips
(Pakistan) Limited #           28-06-2021     05-07-2021                                 05-07-2021
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri
Bank Limited                   24-06-2021     07-07-2021
Byco Petroleum
Pakistan Limited #             01-07-2021     08-07-2021                                 08-07-2021
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer
& Chemicals Limited            01-07-2021     09-07-2021
Packages Limited #             01-07-2021     09-07-2021                                 09-07-2021
Attock Refinery Ltd #          06-07-2021     12-07-2021                                 12-07-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd #       07-07-2021     13-07-2021                                 13-07-2021
(BAFLTFC7) Bank
Alfalah Limited                01-07-2021     15-07-2021
Agritech Limited #             09-07-2021     15-07-2021                                 15-07-2021
Hum Netwok Limited             09-07-2021     16-07-2021        NIL                      16-07-2021
Century Paper & Board
Mills Limited #                10-07-2021     16-07-2021                                 16-07-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd #       12-07-2021     19-07-2021                                 19-07-2021
Kot Addu Power Co. Ltd         13-07-2021     19-07-2021      50% (ii)      09-07-2021
Hinopak Motors Limited         20-07-2021     28-07-2021        NIL                      28-07-2021
Macter International Ltd       20-07-2021     29-07-2021     17.03% R**     16-07-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share *

Book closure for Merger Island Textile Mills &

Salfi Textile Mills Ltd into Tata Textile Mills Ltd ##

Right issue at Premium of Rs.155/- per share **

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Roosevelt Hotel: Govt for putting a cap on recurring liabilities

Divestment of govt share in Mari Petroleum: PC asked to come up with comprehensive proposal

US agrees to lift oil, shipping sanctions, claims Iran

Tarin vows action against wilful tax defaulters

PM briefed on ‘enhanced intelligence cooperation’

Finance Bill, Sec 233A of income tax law: Suggestions finalised by Senate body

Energy shortfall: CCoE to find a way out today

Three killed in blast outside Hafiz Saeed’s home

Manure hunt underway after India thieves steal cow dung

ICRG Action Plan implementation: France remains active partner: MoF

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.