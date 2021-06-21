Futures spread increases 12.60pc

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 448bps to 12.60 percent on the last day of week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved during this week as average daily volumes increased by 37.4 percent to 179.75 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 130.81 million shares. Average daily trading value on the futures counter increased by 4.9 percent and stood at Rs 8.03 billion during this week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021