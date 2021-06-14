ANL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.61%)
ASC 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.88%)
ASL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.94%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.32%)
DGKC 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.95%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
HASCOL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
KAPCO 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
PAEL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
POWER 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
PPL 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
PRL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.2%)
PTC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.61%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
TRG 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-1.92%)
UNITY 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 5,282 Increased By ▲ 24.37 (0.46%)
BR30 27,601 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.17%)
KSE100 48,305 Increased By ▲ 53.23 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,479 Decreased By ▼ -58.87 (-0.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

‘One Touch Banking’: BankIslami features in Philip Kotler’s ‘Essentials of Modern Marketing’

14 Jun 2021

KARACHI: BankIslami, one of the country’s leading Islamic finance institutions, has achieved yet another milestone by having a case study on its ‘One Touch Banking’ being featured in one of the latest editions of Philip Kotler’s marketing book ‘Essentials of Modern Marketing.’

The book is being published by Kotler Impact inc (Founded by Prof Philip Kotler) in collaboration with Naqeebz. The professor is widely regarded as the ‘Father of Modern Marketing’, as his work gains increasing popularity amongst marketing students.

BankIslami has always been at the forefront of revolutionizing the financial landscape of Pakistan. From introducing a diverse range of Sharia-compliant banking services to being a constant innovator in bringing newer technologies to Pakistan, the institution has changed the way banking operations are carried out in Pakistan.

Offering a seamless biometric banking solution, one touch banking allows customers to perform banking transactions with just a thumb impression and the ease of going cheque-less and card-less at any given time. BankIslami is proud to be a shining example of progress that thrives despite obstacles, and to be a part of an essential book for the marketeers of tomorrow.

Commenting on the development, Syed Amir Ali, President and CEO, BankIslami, stated “It gives us great honor and privilege that our initiative has been picked from thousands of other tasks being performed in various industries across the globe and will now feature as part of one of the most highly regarded books in the modern era. Philip Kotler is a true marketing genius who has come to define what the current state of marketing is. BankIslami is grateful to his team and customers for helping us achieve this feat.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

BankIslami ‘One Touch Banking’ Philip Kotler ‘Essentials of Modern Marketing’ marketing book

‘One Touch Banking’: BankIslami features in Philip Kotler’s ‘Essentials of Modern Marketing’

G7 issues anti-China communiqué

Centre for imposition of Article 140-A on Sindh: Fawad

Loan for NHP payment: Finance, Power Divisions avoiding taking lead

Govt may not get next IMF tranche in time: PPP

Chinese industrial relocation: PM’s office working on strategy

FBR collection estimate suffers from flaws?

Netanyahu ousted as ‘change’ coalition forms new govt

Sindh govt has failed to create competent police force in Karachi, says Fawad

Benjamin Netanyahu ousted, Naftali Bennett is Israel's new PM

Tarin terms FBR target 'realistically aggressive'

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.