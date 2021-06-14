‘One Touch Banking’: BankIslami features in Philip Kotler’s ‘Essentials of Modern Marketing’

KARACHI: BankIslami, one of the country’s leading Islamic finance institutions, has achieved yet another milestone by having a case study on its ‘One Touch Banking’ being featured in one of the latest editions of Philip Kotler’s marketing book ‘Essentials of Modern Marketing.’

The book is being published by Kotler Impact inc (Founded by Prof Philip Kotler) in collaboration with Naqeebz. The professor is widely regarded as the ‘Father of Modern Marketing’, as his work gains increasing popularity amongst marketing students.

BankIslami has always been at the forefront of revolutionizing the financial landscape of Pakistan. From introducing a diverse range of Sharia-compliant banking services to being a constant innovator in bringing newer technologies to Pakistan, the institution has changed the way banking operations are carried out in Pakistan.

Offering a seamless biometric banking solution, one touch banking allows customers to perform banking transactions with just a thumb impression and the ease of going cheque-less and card-less at any given time. BankIslami is proud to be a shining example of progress that thrives despite obstacles, and to be a part of an essential book for the marketeers of tomorrow.

Commenting on the development, Syed Amir Ali, President and CEO, BankIslami, stated “It gives us great honor and privilege that our initiative has been picked from thousands of other tasks being performed in various industries across the globe and will now feature as part of one of the most highly regarded books in the modern era. Philip Kotler is a true marketing genius who has come to define what the current state of marketing is. BankIslami is grateful to his team and customers for helping us achieve this feat.”—PR

