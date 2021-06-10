ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
AVN 87.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 129.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
FFL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
HUBC 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.57%)
JSCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.73%)
KAPCO 44.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-4.62%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.39%)
MLCF 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
PAEL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
POWER 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
PPL 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.93%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
PTC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-2.79%)
UNITY 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (17.68%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -48.93 (-0.93%)
BR30 27,215 Decreased By ▼ -275.9 (-1%)
KSE100 47,778 Decreased By ▼ -370.36 (-0.77%)
KSE30 19,382 Decreased By ▼ -193.11 (-0.99%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ex-PAAPAM chairman urges govt to draft new EV policy

KARACHI: Former chairman Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) has urged...
Recorder Report 10 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Former chairman Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) has urged the government to craft a new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy to boost technology and produce parts to export from Pakistan.

Mashood Ali Khan said the government should craft a new EV policy to boost technology and produce parts to export from Pakistan besides creating avenues of incentives for those OEMs who will plan to export left-hand drive vehicles to European Countries and Australia.

“In this regard, infrastructure has already been built by way of Gwadar port which is strategically connecting Pakistan with European terrain and will turn out to be a competitive advantage for our country,” he said.

The government should associate all OEMs to channelise local auto parts manufacturer to enter in global supply chain within a period of five years.

Moreover, he said the government should develop an international market research center for the identification of untapped markets and for the nourishment of the automotive industry.

“We can surely start an export coaching program for auto parts manufacturers to train them in line with international market norms and procedures,” he said.

There is a huge requirement of building a design house for every OEM in Pakistan in the initial stage as it will act as a building block towards a strong export base for this industry.

“The government should focus on ONE Model to pick that model for maximizing localization on quality standards and give incentives for export,” he said.

“In order to uplift the auto sector, it is of utmost importance that government should give incentives DTRG to auto parts manufacturers and ensure that norms and procedures should be devised to reach to the end beneficiary in time,” he maintained

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

gwadar port Electric vehicle Mashood Ali Khan Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts

Ex-PAAPAM chairman urges govt to draft new EV policy

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech ‘threat’

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: S Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

K-Electric, PLL enter into agreement

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

Federal budget tomorrow

EAD allowed to approach G20 for debt relief extension

Ehsaas: Facility launched to provide all services through one window

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.