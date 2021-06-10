Ex-PAAPAM chairman urges govt to draft new EV policy

KARACHI: Former chairman Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) has urged the government to craft a new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy to boost technology and produce parts to export from Pakistan.

Mashood Ali Khan said the government should craft a new EV policy to boost technology and produce parts to export from Pakistan besides creating avenues of incentives for those OEMs who will plan to export left-hand drive vehicles to European Countries and Australia.

“In this regard, infrastructure has already been built by way of Gwadar port which is strategically connecting Pakistan with European terrain and will turn out to be a competitive advantage for our country,” he said.

The government should associate all OEMs to channelise local auto parts manufacturer to enter in global supply chain within a period of five years.

Moreover, he said the government should develop an international market research center for the identification of untapped markets and for the nourishment of the automotive industry.

“We can surely start an export coaching program for auto parts manufacturers to train them in line with international market norms and procedures,” he said.

There is a huge requirement of building a design house for every OEM in Pakistan in the initial stage as it will act as a building block towards a strong export base for this industry.

“The government should focus on ONE Model to pick that model for maximizing localization on quality standards and give incentives for export,” he said.

“In order to uplift the auto sector, it is of utmost importance that government should give incentives DTRG to auto parts manufacturers and ensure that norms and procedures should be devised to reach to the end beneficiary in time,” he maintained

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021