ANL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.03%)
ASC 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
ASL 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.27%)
FCCL 24.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.61%)
FFL 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.47%)
HUBC 80.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
HUMNL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.14%)
KAPCO 45.55 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.01%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
PAEL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
POWER 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
PPL 93.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.03%)
PTC 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.21%)
SNGP 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.85%)
TRG 175.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
UNITY 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.86%)
BR100 5,271 Decreased By ▼ -16.57 (-0.31%)
BR30 27,721 Increased By ▲ 40.27 (0.15%)
KSE100 48,267 Decreased By ▼ -35.53 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,623 Decreased By ▼ -35.25 (-0.18%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Sports

Morey fined $75,000 by NBA for controversial tweet

  • The Sixers were also hit with a $75,000 fine.
AFP 08 Jun 2021

LOS ANGELES: The National Basketball Association slapped Daryl Morey with a $75,000 fine on Monday after the Philadelphia 76ers club president sent a tweet that the league said violated their anti-tampering rules.

The league fined Morey after he wrote "join 'em" while sharing a social media post from Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry that lauded the play of his brother Seth Curry, who plays for Philadelphia.

The 33-year-old Stephen Curry is set to become a free agent in 2022.

The Sixers were also hit with a $75,000 fine.

Morey sought to clarify his comment on Thursday by saying, "My goodness folks I am talking about the fact that we are all thrilled [Seth Curry] is here with the @sixers -- nothing else!"

Morey has a history of making controversial tweets. In 2019, he angered Chinese officials by tweeting about the Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters. Several Chinese companies said they wouldn't do business with the NBA because of Morey's comments.

Morey, the former GM of the Houston Rockets, was also fined $50,000 for tweeting about James Harden before he was traded from the Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets.

