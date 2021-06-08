Markets
New York cotton
08 Jun 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Jul'21 85.83 86.50 84.10 84.36 13:19 84.36 -1.44 15772 85.80
Jun 07
Oct'21 86.66 86.66 85.98 86.26 13:14 86.26 0.33 79 85.93
Jun 07
Dec'21 86.00 86.53 85.00 85.26 13:19 85.26 -0.62 17743 85.88
Jun 07
=================================================================================
