Facebook is PSL's official broadcast partner

As Pakistan’s biggest cricketing event HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to return on Wednesday, June 9 in Abu Dhabi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has partnered with Facebook to bring the event to the global audience via Facebook's Paid Online Events.

The HBL PSL is extremely popular not only in Pakistan but around the world, and the partnership with Facebook will further amplify the global reach for the HBL PSL, especially in non-traditional cricket markets.

The latest arrangement will not only bring live-action to fans globally for the 20 remaining matches of the HBL PSL 6 but also help the PCB explore newer avenues for revenue generation.

Facebook Paid Online Events will help the board monetize the matches by requiring fans to pay a nominal one-time sign-up fee to access the live broadcast. The broadcast can then be watched anytime.

The online events will be accessible globally except in the countries where the board has existing rights agreements with international media partners. The countries include the USA, Canada, Caribbean, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Sub Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and the Maldives.

In addition to the introduction of Paid Online Events, Facebook is also working with PCB to build various on platform business opportunities and safety aspects for their players, and in March 2021 had hosted a training program for the Pakistan women’s national team to help them understand and unlock the value of online presence, along with the safety measures.

The HBL PSL 6 Livestream on Facebook Event Page is available here.