ANL 32.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.79%)
ASC 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.39%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.78%)
DGKC 129.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFBL 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
HASCOL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (7.38%)
HUBC 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
JSCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.16%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
MLCF 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
PAEL 35.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
PIBTL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 93.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.45%)
PRL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.02%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.88 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.19%)
TRG 178.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.4%)
UNITY 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
BR100 5,281 Increased By ▲ 25.51 (0.49%)
BR30 27,619 Increased By ▲ 107.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,356 Increased By ▲ 262.39 (0.55%)
KSE30 19,719 Increased By ▲ 83.2 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,105
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
928,588
1,89324hr
3.58% positivity
Sindh
321,425
Punjab
341,390
Balochistan
25,476
Islamabad
81,540
KPK
133,746
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Facebook is PSL's official broadcast partner

  • Facebook Paid Online Events will help the board monetize the PSL matches by requiring fans to pay a nominal one-time sign-up fee to access the live broadcast.
Syed Ahmed Updated 04 Jun 2021

As Pakistan’s biggest cricketing event HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to return on Wednesday, June 9 in Abu Dhabi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has partnered with Facebook to bring the event to the global audience via Facebook's Paid Online Events.

The HBL PSL is extremely popular not only in Pakistan but around the world, and the partnership with Facebook will further amplify the global reach for the HBL PSL, especially in non-traditional cricket markets.

The latest arrangement will not only bring live-action to fans globally for the 20 remaining matches of the HBL PSL 6 but also help the PCB explore newer avenues for revenue generation.

Facebook Paid Online Events will help the board monetize the matches by requiring fans to pay a nominal one-time sign-up fee to access the live broadcast. The broadcast can then be watched anytime.

The online events will be accessible globally except in the countries where the board has existing rights agreements with international media partners. The countries include the USA, Canada, Caribbean, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Sub Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and the Maldives.

In addition to the introduction of Paid Online Events, Facebook is also working with PCB to build various on platform business opportunities and safety aspects for their players, and in March 2021 had hosted a training program for the Pakistan women’s national team to help them understand and unlock the value of online presence, along with the safety measures.

The HBL PSL 6 Livestream on Facebook Event Page is available here.

PSL6 Facebook live PSL 6 live on Facebook Facebook Paid Online Events Facebook broadcast partner with PSL 6

Facebook is PSL's official broadcast partner

Pakistan produces Chinese CanSinoBio COVID vaccine, brands it PakVac

FY22, FY23: Economic team unveils gameplan

3.2m lost jobs due to Covid-19

Foreign exchange inflow through RDA reaches $1.25bn

Covid-19: Lahore education authority announces new timings for schools

Facebook suspends former US President Trump's account until 2023

World food prices jump to highest level in decade: FAO

After Australia, Japan approves Pakistan's mango facility for exports

Lodhran-Multan Highway will increase economic activity, reduce travel time: PM

EU opens antitrust probe into Facebook over advertisers' data

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters