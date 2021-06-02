PSX loses 64 points to close at 48,126 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday as the index lost 64.36 points, with negative change of 0.13 per cent, closing at 48,126.90 points against 48,191.26 points on the last working day.

A total of 1,046,423,513 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 1,392,037,491 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs27.777 billion against Rs30.488 billion the previous day.

As many as 428 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 216 of them recorded gain and 194 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 202,682,500 shares and price per share of Rs3.59, Byco Petroleum with a volume of 59,112,500 and price per share of Rs11.50 and PTCL with volume of 36,195,000 and price per share of Rs11.23.

Unilever FoodsXD witnessed maximum increase of Rs649 per share, closing at Rs16499 whereas Wyeth Pak Ltd was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs184.65, closing at Rs2646.66.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum decrease of Rs113.67 per share, closing at Rs5586.33 followed by Pak Engineering, the share prices of which decreased by Rs29.57 per share, closing at Rs380.