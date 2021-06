KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Tuesday (June 1, 2021).

===================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ===================================================================================================== As on: 01-06-2021 ===================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ===================================================================================================== Surmawala Sec. ASDA Sec. Attock Petroleum Ltd 25,000 332.78 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 332.78 Khadim Ali S. Bukhari Sec. Alfalah Sec. Faysal Bank 3,000,000 18.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000,000 18.00 Maan Securities BMA Capital Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 121,500 75.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 121,500 75.00 Maan Securities BMA Capital Saritow Spinning 650,000 25.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 650,000 25.00 ===================================================================================================== Total Turnover 3,796,500 =====================================================================================================

