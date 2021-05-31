ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Govt to send limited Hajj pilgrims: minister

APP 31 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that Saudi Arabia has not announced Hajj policy for this year yet, however, Pakistan keeps complete arrangements to send limited pilgrims for Hajj.

Talking to Voice of America (VOA) during a special interview with Ali Furqan, Qadri said that this year’s hajj would be a bit costlier as compared to the expenses incurred on the hajj pilgrimage last year due to adequate Covid SOPs; However, exact estimation can be made after final announcement of Saudi Arabia regarding SOPs (standard operating procedure) and number of pilgrims.

It would not be possible for Saudi Arabia to make normal arrangements as there’s a little time left for the Hajj.

He said Saudi Arabia will be able to make limited arrangements, but it has not confirmed about the number of pilgrims and SOPs (standard operating procedures).

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri illustrated that Pakistan government was in contact with Saudi authorities and Saudi Arabia also wanted to take major Muslim countries in confidence before final decision.

He told that Saudi Arabia was making strict SOPs to counter coronavirus during Hajj, and Pakistan would be ensuring implementation on these SOPs.

He further said that all pilgrims would have to take negative Covid test before departure and upon arrival in Saudi Arabia all pilgrims would have to do 3-day quarantine. Also, Covid test would also be mandatory on arrival in Madina from Makkah and on returning back to Makkah.

According to federal minister, there will be a specific time for every country to perform Tawaf-e-Ziarat and Umrah in the Haram to avoid rush.

