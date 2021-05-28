Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Thursday (May 27, 2021). ========================== KIBOR...
28 May 2021
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Thursday (May 27, 2021).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 6.83 7.33
2-Week 6.90 7.40
1-Month 7.00 7.50
3-Month 7.24 7.49
6-Month 7.47 7.72
9-Month 7.51 8.01
1-Year 7.58 8.08
==========================
Data source: SBP
