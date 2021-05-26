ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.28%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.97%)
AVN 92.84 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.79%)
BOP 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
DGKC 123.70 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.24%)
EPCL 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.59%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.06%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.49%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
HASCOL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.33%)
HUBC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.91%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (14.01%)
JSCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (6.02%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.06%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.65%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.33%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.89%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
POWER 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 88.01 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.34%)
PRL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PTC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (8.8%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.7%)
SNGP 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.92%)
TRG 177.00 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (3.47%)
UNITY 45.40 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.61%)
WTL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (38.86%)
BR100 5,071 Increased By ▲ 56.53 (1.13%)
BR30 26,390 Increased By ▲ 381.83 (1.47%)
KSE100 46,707 Increased By ▲ 406.26 (0.88%)
KSE30 19,088 Increased By ▲ 190.14 (1.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares snap 4-day winning streak as miners, inflation fears weigh

  • Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.05% to 12,347.44 points.
Reuters 26 May 2021

Australian stocks snapped a four-day winning streak on Wednesday as heavyweight miners tracked a downturn in iron ore prices and offset gains in gold stocks, while investors remained cautious ahead of US inflation data later this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 Index closed 0.1% lower at 7,105.9 points.

Inflation concerns have kept equity markets volatile in recent weeks as high readings could revive talk of an early tapering by the US Federal Reserve, which will release new inflation data on Friday.

"Australian markets are dependent on the upcoming US inflation data and we are concerned about the likely effects the rate would have on the markets," said Damian Rooney, director of equity sales at Argonaut.

The metals and mining index shed 1.4%, as iron ore prices slumped.

Mining heavyweights Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals shed between 2.1% and 2.4%.

Energy stocks also weighed, dropping 0.5% as oil prices slipped on fears of a supply glut.

On the upside, financials inched slightly higher with the 'Big Four' banks gaining between 0.6% and 0.1%.

Shares in the country's top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia crossed the A$100-mark for the first time and are up more than 12% so far in May, as banks started to post a strong rebound in profits and returned to paying dividends.

The gold index rose more than 2% as bullion prices rose on the back of a weaker dollar and growing inflation concerns.

Chalice Mining was the top gainer, adding 7.5% to hit a record high, while sector heavyweights Northern Star Resources and Newcrest Mining advanced 2.7% and 1.4%, respectively.

Across the Tasman sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.05% to 12,347.44 points.

New Zealand's central bank on Wednesday left interest rates at an all-time low, albeit projecting a rate hike by September next year to roughly 0.5%.

Australian stocks S&P/ASX 200 index closed Damian Rooney Inflation concerns

Australia shares snap 4-day winning streak as miners, inflation fears weigh

U.S. to complete Afghan withdrawal by mid-July ahead of Biden’s September deadline, reports NYT

Booking of Haval SUVs stops in Pakistan

BVI high court unfreezes PIA assets

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

Journalist Asad Ali Toor attacked in Islamabad

Khaqan says he will resign if PPP joins PDM again

Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter

Pakistan to change name of locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine to CanSino Bio

Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

Water tensions mount as Irsa, Sindh clash

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters