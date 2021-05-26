GCWUF, Ghazi University sign MoU

FAISALABAD: Govern-ment College Women University is stepping in strong collaborations with other universities to develop close linkages to uplift educational standards, research mechanisms, development of skills and mental capacities of their students and welfare of society on larger scale.

To serve this purpose, today a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Government College Women University Faisalabad and Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi Khan. Prof. Dr. Robina Farooq as Vice Chancellor GCWUF and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tufail (T.I.) as Vice Chancellor Ghazi University signed the MoU. —PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021