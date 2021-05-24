Motorway Police, Saylani Welfare sign MoU

KARACHI: Motorway Police and Saylani Welfare Trust signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up a Saylani Medical Unit on M-9 Motorway in which the drivers who are driving under the influence of drugs will be diagnosed in time.

As per Motorway police spokesman the document was signed by DIG Motorway Police South Zone Ali Sher Jakhrani and President Saylani Welfare Trust Yousuf Lakhani. He said "Saylani Welfare will set up a Medical Unit on M-9 Motorway in which the drivers who are driving under the influence of drugs will be diagnosed in time." Drug-addicted drivers will be sent to the Rehabilitation Center.

According to the MoU the Saylani Welfare staff will provide first aid to the injured in the event of an accident. In this regard, the Motorway Police will assist the Saylani Welfare to provide these services at Kathor on M-9 and will also provide them a suitable place in their office. A control room will also be set up at Karachi.

Under the agreement, Saylani Welfare will also conduct hepatitis screening tests for motorway police officers and employees and provide all possible assistance for the vaccination and treatment of motorway police officers and employees.

The event was attended by DIG Motorway and Highway Ali Sher Jakhrani, SP Syed Farhan and other staff from Motorway Police while Chairman Saylani Welfare Bashir Farooqi, Yousuf Lakhani, Mohammad Afzal and Arif Lakhani also attended.

Speaking on the occasion, IG Motorways and Highways Syed Kaleem Imam said that Saylani Welfare is one of the best charitable organizations in Pakistan which is also recognized internationally. He said that 1.3 million people are victims of road accidents in the world every year. While in Pakistan its number is about 20 to 30 thousand, urging people to avoid speeding and must wear a helmet when riding a motorcycle. Speaking on the occasion, Bashir Farooqi, Founder of Saylani Welfare Trust, said that Saylani Welfare, along with other charitable works, is offering advanced IT courses to students without any compensation so that the youth can join the IT sector in Pakistan to earn foreign exchange.

On the occasion, IG Motorways and Highways also distributed certificates to the successful students from Saylani Welfare in the field of IT.

