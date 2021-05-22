KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (May 21, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 153.90 154.30 DKK 25.01 25.11 SAUDIA RIYAL 40.80 41.00 NOK 18.23 18.33 UAE DIRHAM 41.75 42.00 SEK 18.32 18.42 EURO 187.00 188.50 AUD $ 117.50 118.50 UK POUND 217.50 219.00 CAD $ 125.50 126.50 JAPANI YEN 1.39236 1.41236 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.20 CHF 169.66 170.66 CHINESE YUAN 23.50 24.50 =========================================================================

