Open market rates of foreign currencies
22 May 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (May 21, 2021).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 153.90 154.30 DKK 25.01 25.11
SAUDIA RIYAL 40.80 41.00 NOK 18.23 18.33
UAE DIRHAM 41.75 42.00 SEK 18.32 18.42
EURO 187.00 188.50 AUD $ 117.50 118.50
UK POUND 217.50 219.00 CAD $ 125.50 126.50
JAPANI YEN 1.39236 1.41236 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.20
CHF 169.66 170.66 CHINESE YUAN 23.50 24.50
=========================================================================
