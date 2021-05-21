Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

Pakistan's death toll from coronavirus crossed 20,000 on Friday after 102 more people succumbed to the novel virus.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) with these new fatalities, the overall deaths in the country now stand at 20,089. The highest number of deaths have been reported from Punjab which has recorded 9,704 fatalities, Sindh has reported 4,869 deaths, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 3,875 while Azad Jammu and Kashmir has reported 523 deaths.

Islam­abad, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan have reported the remaining deaths. During the past 24 hours, 51,528 tests were conducted out of which 3,070 came out positive. The national coronavirus tally stands at 893,461.

There are 63,229 active cases while 4,424 are critical cases. According to NCOC, the coronavirus positivity ratio is 5.95%. The total number of people to recover from the deadly virus has now reached 810,143 after more than 6,000 people recovered during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has allowed walk-in vaccination for citizens aged 18 and above intending to travel abroad. They will have to show work visa or iqama or passport to vaccination staff who will then administer vaccine after data entry.