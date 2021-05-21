KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (May 20, 2021).

================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================== ASDA Sec. Attock Ref. 10,000 280.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 280.00 Azee Sec. Azgard Nine Ltd. 10,000 31.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 31.35 AKD Sec. BYCO Petroleum 35,004,649 9.46 Dawood Equities 500,000 9.47 MRA Sec. 1,000,000 9.49 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 36,504,649 9.46 Topline Sec. Descon Oxychem 20,000 26.46 Topline Sec. 20,000 26.46 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 26.46 M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Fertilizers 300,000 63.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 63.50 Arif Habib Ltd. Ghani Automobile Ind 100,000 8.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 8.30 Surmawala Sec. Hascol Petroleum 1,000 10.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 10.65 M. M. M. A. Khanani Maple Leaf Cement 100,000 42.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 42.00 D.J.M. Sec. Nimir Resins Ltd 25,000 17.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 17.05 Topline Sec. Nishat Mills 18,000 87.35 Topline Sec. 18,000 87.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 36,000 87.35 Topline Sec. Oil & Gas Developmen 35,000 88.14 Topline Sec. 35,000 88.14 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 88.14 Topline Sec. Pak Elektron 38,000 31.80 Topline Sec. 38,000 31.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 76,000 31.80 N.U.A. Sec. Pak. Int. Bulk Termi 2,000,000 9.75 M. M. M. A. Khanani 1,000,000 9.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000,000 9.63 Akik Capital Pakgen Power Ltd. 2,000 26.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 26.10 Topline Sec. Power Cem Ltd-Pref 1,500,000 10.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 10.50 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Sazgar Engg. 10,000 173.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 173.00 ASDA Sec. Service Ind. 5,150 1,000.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,150 1,000.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Sui Northern 150,000 38.50 Topline Sec. 40,000 41.33 Topline Sec. 40,000 41.33 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 230,000 39.48 M. M. M. A. Khanani Tariq Glass 59,887 86.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 59,887 86.50 High Land Securities TPL Corp Ltd. 35,000 15.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 15.00 Trust Securities Trust Sec.Brokerage 2,000,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 10.00 ================================================================================== Total Turnover 44,114,686 ==================================================================================

