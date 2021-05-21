Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
21 May 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (May 20, 2021).
==================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==================================================================================
ASDA Sec. Attock Ref. 10,000 280.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 280.00
Azee Sec. Azgard Nine Ltd. 10,000 31.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 31.35
AKD Sec. BYCO Petroleum 35,004,649 9.46
Dawood Equities 500,000 9.47
MRA Sec. 1,000,000 9.49
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 36,504,649 9.46
Topline Sec. Descon Oxychem 20,000 26.46
Topline Sec. 20,000 26.46
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 26.46
M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Fertilizers 300,000 63.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 63.50
Arif Habib Ltd. Ghani Automobile Ind 100,000 8.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 8.30
Surmawala Sec. Hascol Petroleum 1,000 10.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 10.65
M. M. M. A. Khanani Maple Leaf Cement 100,000 42.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 42.00
D.J.M. Sec. Nimir Resins Ltd 25,000 17.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 17.05
Topline Sec. Nishat Mills 18,000 87.35
Topline Sec. 18,000 87.35
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 36,000 87.35
Topline Sec. Oil & Gas Developmen 35,000 88.14
Topline Sec. 35,000 88.14
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 88.14
Topline Sec. Pak Elektron 38,000 31.80
Topline Sec. 38,000 31.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 76,000 31.80
N.U.A. Sec. Pak. Int. Bulk Termi 2,000,000 9.75
M. M. M. A. Khanani 1,000,000 9.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000,000 9.63
Akik Capital Pakgen Power Ltd. 2,000 26.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 26.10
Topline Sec. Power Cem Ltd-Pref 1,500,000 10.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 10.50
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Sazgar Engg. 10,000 173.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 173.00
ASDA Sec. Service Ind. 5,150 1,000.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,150 1,000.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Sui Northern 150,000 38.50
Topline Sec. 40,000 41.33
Topline Sec. 40,000 41.33
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 230,000 39.48
M. M. M. A. Khanani Tariq Glass 59,887 86.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 59,887 86.50
High Land Securities TPL Corp Ltd. 35,000 15.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 15.00
Trust Securities Trust Sec.Brokerage 2,000,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 10.00
==================================================================================
Total Turnover 44,114,686
==================================================================================
