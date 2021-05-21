ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.63%)
AVN 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.22%)
DGKC 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.7%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.27%)
MLCF 43.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PAEL 31.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.15%)
POWER 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.79%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PRL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.91%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.01%)
TRG 173.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.89%)
UNITY 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.73%)
BR100 4,909 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,526 Increased By ▲ 66.31 (0.26%)
KSE100 45,574 Decreased By ▼ -108.04 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,575 Decreased By ▼ -94.02 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (May 20, 2021).

==================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==================================================================================
Member                      Company                          Turnover        Rates
Name                                                        of Shares
==================================================================================
ASDA Sec.                   Attock Ref.                        10,000       280.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           10,000       280.00
Azee Sec.                   Azgard Nine Ltd.                   10,000        31.35
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           10,000        31.35
AKD Sec.                    BYCO Petroleum                 35,004,649         9.46
Dawood Equities                                               500,000         9.47
MRA Sec.                                                    1,000,000         9.49
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       36,504,649         9.46
Topline Sec.                Descon Oxychem                     20,000        26.46
Topline Sec.                                                   20,000        26.46
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           40,000        26.46
M. M. M. A. Khanani         Engro Fertilizers                 300,000        63.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          300,000        63.50
Arif Habib Ltd.             Ghani Automobile Ind              100,000         8.30
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          100,000         8.30
Surmawala Sec.              Hascol Petroleum                    1,000        10.65
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,000        10.65
M. M. M. A. Khanani         Maple Leaf Cement                 100,000        42.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          100,000        42.00
D.J.M. Sec.                 Nimir Resins Ltd                   25,000        17.05
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           25,000        17.05
Topline Sec.                Nishat Mills                       18,000        87.35
Topline Sec.                                                   18,000        87.35
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           36,000        87.35
Topline Sec.                Oil & Gas Developmen               35,000        88.14
Topline Sec.                                                   35,000        88.14
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           70,000        88.14
Topline Sec.                Pak Elektron                       38,000        31.80
Topline Sec.                                                   38,000        31.80
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           76,000        31.80
N.U.A. Sec.                 Pak. Int. Bulk Termi            2,000,000         9.75
M. M. M. A. Khanani                                         1,000,000         9.40
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        3,000,000         9.63
Akik Capital                Pakgen Power Ltd.                   2,000        26.10
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            2,000        26.10
Topline Sec.                Power Cem Ltd-Pref              1,500,000        10.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        1,500,000        10.50
Fawad Yusuf Sec.            Sazgar Engg.                       10,000       173.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           10,000       173.00
ASDA Sec.                   Service Ind.                        5,150     1,000.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            5,150     1,000.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani         Sui Northern                      150,000        38.50
Topline Sec.                                                   40,000        41.33
Topline Sec.                                                   40,000        41.33
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          230,000        39.48
M. M. M. A. Khanani         Tariq Glass                        59,887        86.50
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           59,887        86.50
High Land Securities        TPL Corp Ltd.                      35,000        15.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           35,000        15.00
Trust Securities            Trust Sec.Brokerage             2,000,000        10.00
                            Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        2,000,000        10.00
==================================================================================
                            Total Turnover                 44,114,686
==================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Comments are closed on this story.