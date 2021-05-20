ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.35%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.75%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.54%)
DGKC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.61%)
EPCL 50.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.5%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FFBL 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
HASCOL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.98%)
HUBC 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.52%)
JSCL 21.97 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.7%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.51%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.87%)
LOTCHEM 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
MLCF 43.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.26%)
PAEL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
POWER 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
PPL 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.39%)
TRG 174.75 Decreased By ▼ -8.05 (-4.4%)
UNITY 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
BR100 4,914 Decreased By ▼ -44.93 (-0.91%)
BR30 25,459 Decreased By ▼ -427.52 (-1.65%)
KSE100 45,682 Decreased By ▼ -299.71 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,669 Decreased By ▼ -157.06 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China postpones launch of rocket carrying space station supplies

AFP 20 May 2021

BEIJING: China has postponed the planned launch Thursday of a rocket carrying supplies for its new space station due to technical reasons, state media said.

The China Manned Space Agency gave no details on what the reasons were, and said only that a new launch time would be “determined later,” the Xinhua News Agency reported.

The blast-off was to have taken place just days after China landed a rover on Mars, as it hustles ahead with its extraterrestrial ambitions.

Beijing has pumped billions into its space programme in a bid to make up ground on pioneers Russia and the United States, with ambitious projects in Earth orbit and the landing of uncrewed craft on the Moon and Mars.

But it was heavily reprimanded by the United States and many experts for a potentially dangerous breach of space etiquette for letting a massive rocket segment free-fall to Earth earlier this month after launching the core module of China’s space station.

Moon Mars space station technical reasons China’s space station

China postpones launch of rocket carrying space station supplies

Country has huge power generating potential: PM

Indian, European refiners get ready to buy Iranian oil

Progress observed in 18 PSEs’ sell-off process

ECC, CCoP meetings put off

Prototype EVMs put on display

Pakistan, China to have better road connectivity soon

Supply of disposable syringes exempted from GST: ATIR

NCOC eases restrictions

MoITT drafts ‘National Freelancing Facilitation Policy 2021’

AGP to carry out special audit of PASSCO

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.