Electronic Khidmat Markaz obtains ISO 9001 2015 certification

20 May 2021

FAISALABAD: Electronic Khidmat Markaz (Facilitation Center) has obtained ISO 9001 2015 certification from an international public service quality testing company and the certificate has issued after strict scrutiny and assurance that the facilities provided to public are in line with International Standards.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the facilitation center and handed over the ISO Certificate to Manager Mustafa Sattar. He reviewed the procedures for providing services to the applicants at the counters of different departments and said that getting ISO certificate is recognition of standard and ideal services.

He said that under the vision of CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar the district administration has supported the Khidmat Markaz for providing best and rapid services to the applicants under one roof. He said that with the help of district administration in e-service center Standard and expeditious services of various departments are being provided at the venue and domicile, Farad issuance, registry related matters, national identity card, character certificate, learner driving license, building map approval, building completion certificate and other services are available. —PR

Muhammad Ali ISO certification Electronic Khidmat Markaz Mustafa Sattar

