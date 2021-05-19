ANL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.22%)
ASC 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.2%)
ASL 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.14%)
AVN 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.68%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
BYCO 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.48%)
EPCL 50.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.2%)
FFL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
HASCOL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.53%)
HUBC 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.01%)
HUMNL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.4%)
KAPCO 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.39%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.64%)
LOTCHEM 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 9.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.48%)
PPL 83.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
PRL 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.08%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
SNGP 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.5%)
TRG 177.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.61 (-3.07%)
UNITY 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,918 Decreased By ▼ -40.62 (-0.82%)
BR30 25,521 Decreased By ▼ -366.24 (-1.41%)
KSE100 45,715 Decreased By ▼ -266.58 (-0.58%)
KSE30 18,702 Decreased By ▼ -123.55 (-0.66%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China shares weighed down by energy firms, banks

  • China has banned financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions, and warned investors against speculative crypto trading.
Reuters 19 May 2021

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: China shares slipped on Wednesday after three straight sessions of gains, dragged down by energy firms and banks, while digital currency-related stocks also fell after Beijing banned financial and payment companies from the cryptocurrency business.

** By the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.41% to 3,514.38, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was lower 0.11%.

** The energy sector sub-index fell 1.63%, the banking sector was down 1.39%, and the real estate index dropped 1.23%.

** Investors are betting on the increasing momentum of A shares and searching for opportunities in consumer blue-chips and new energy vehicles firms, said Yang Delong, an investment manager at First Seafront Fund Management Co.

** Trading in the mainland market is volatile, Yang said, citing relative low valuations for A-shares and Hong Kong stocks amid surging global equities.

** China has banned financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions, and warned investors against speculative crypto trading.

** The smaller Shenzhen index rose 0.14%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.88% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index climbed 0.58%?.

** Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.33%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 1.52%.

China shares Hong Kong stocks CSI300 Index energy sector STAR50 index Yang Delong crypto trading.

China shares weighed down by energy firms, banks

Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues warning

India reports record 4,529 daily Covid-19 deaths

First US-Russia meeting ahead of Biden-Putin summit

Saudi foreign minister 'hopeful' over exploratory Iran talks

Death toll climbs in Israel-Gaza conflict as France proposes ceasefire

Tareen refutes media reports, denies forming forward bloc in PTI

Gaza conflict pushing region in 'wrong direction': Saudi Arabia

US condemns Erdogan 'anti-Semitic' remarks

Pakistan reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths for second consecutive day

FY22 budget to be aimed at boosting agri output: govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters