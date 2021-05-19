ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
ASC 15.43 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.15%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.41%)
BOP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
DGKC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.76%)
HASCOL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.19%)
KAPCO 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
PPL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.48%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.54%)
PTC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.68 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.5%)
TRG 182.80 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (2.59%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 32.4 (0.66%)
BR30 25,887 Increased By ▲ 233.44 (0.91%)
KSE100 45,982 Increased By ▲ 191.46 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,826 Increased By ▲ 108.77 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Shippers call for coalition against Gulf of Guinea pirates

AFP 19 May 2021

LAGOS: Almost 100 international shipping and maritime companies have called for a coalition to combat piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, where armed kidnappings of seafarers reached record levels last year. A key shipping route stretching from Senegal to Angola, the Gulf of Guinea has seen pirates, mostly Nigerians, attacking farther out to sea in more sophisticated, violent assaults on commercial ships.

A group of 99 shippers, maritime companies and trade associations signed a declaration Monday calling for more cooperation to curb piracy in the region, which accounted for almost all maritime abductions in 2020.

“The threat that looms for all seafarers going to the region is being kidnapped at gunpoint for ransom,” said the declaration, which was developed in online meetings by signatories from Europe, China, Japan, India and Turkey. “The violence, scope, and sophistication of the attacks on shipping has continued to increase.”

Signatories include some of the world’s largest shipping companies and associations including industry group BIMCO, Denmark’s TORM and Maersk Tankers, Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd and Chinese transporter COSCO.

Several EU nations already often have naval vessels in the area, but pirate gangs are increasingly attacking beyond Nigeria’s coastal waters, where they know vessels are more vulnerable.

Denmark, a major shipping nation, in March said it will dispatch a naval frigate with dozens of marines onboard to deter pirate attacks on commercial ships there.

Denmark has been pushing for a stronger international naval presence in the Gulf of Guinea, where pirates race in speed boats out of bases hidden in Nigeria’s Delta region to snatch crews from vessels.

“We recognise the important steps taken and positive initiatives underway by coastal States in the region,” the declaration said, referring to Nigeria and its neighbours.

“We call on all stakeholders to... join together in a coalition to end the threat of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.”

The statement called for more cooperation among local and other naval forces, capacity building and intelligence sharing as well as measures to take on and arrest criminal gangs onshore.

The Gulf of Guinea accounted for more 95 percent of global maritime kidnappings last year — 130 out of 135 cases, according to the International Maritime Bureau (IMB), which monitors security at sea. In one of the latest incidents this year, 15 crew members kidnapped from a chemical tanker off the coast of Benin were released in April, more than a month after they were snatched.

The crew were taken hostage around 210 nautical miles (390 kilometres) south of Cotonou when pirates attacked the Maltese-registered tanker.

COSCO international shipping maritime companies BIMCO TORM

Shippers call for coalition against Gulf of Guinea pirates

Divestment of PPL, OGDCL shares opposed by PD

ECC all set to consider KE-public sector entities AA

SEZs: BoI seeks minimum turnover tax exemption

2nd phase of Ehsaas Emergency Cash to be launched

Remittances hit all-time high of $24.25bn

ECC to take up 9 proposals of ministries, divisions today

Census-2017 puts country’s population at 207.68m

CCoP to examine PC’s proposal on Discos

G20 snubs Covid patent waiver

Unjust power disconnection, other bills passed by NA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.