KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Reliance Weaving Mills 30.06.2021 50% (i) - - - 02.06.2021 Limited Year End to 08.06.2021 Fateh Sports Wear Ltd - - - - 10.06.2021 04.06.2021 10:00.a.m. to EOGM 10.06.2021 (KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd - - - - - 14.06.2021 To 17.06.2021 ===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Dates of Book Closure for the Entitlemnt of 20% Preference Right Shares already announced by Company.

