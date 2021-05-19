Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Reliance Weaving Mills 30.06.2021 50% (i) - - - 02.06.2021
Limited Year End to 08.06.2021
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd - - - - 10.06.2021 04.06.2021
10:00.a.m. to
EOGM 10.06.2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd - - - - - 14.06.2021
To 17.06.2021
===============================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Dates of Book Closure for the Entitlemnt of 20% Preference Right Shares already announced by Company.
