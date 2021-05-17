Coronavirus
MNA Shaukat Bhatti calls on CM

  • The CM pointed out that resources were not allocated to some specific city.
APP 17 May 2021

LAHORE: MNA Shaukat Bhatti and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mehdi Bhatti called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday and discussed the Hafizabad development package and constituencies related problems.

While reiterating the commitment to develop every city and town of the province, the CM pointed out that resources were not allocated to some specific city.

Now, the resources were directed towards backward areas as far-flung localities have a priority right over the development process, he said and assured to complete development projects of Hafizabad district in time.

The chief minister said that different areas, including Hafizabad, were badly ignored in the past but the PTI introduced the concept of composite development and the Punjab government was striving to ensure that everyone could reap the benefits of development.

Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in the politics of principles and the government was serving the masses with honesty and commitment, he added.

The elements which tried to hinder the development journey were divided and the PDM should avoid negative politics after repeated failures, he mentioned. Opportunists have no place in new Pakistan, he added.

