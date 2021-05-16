World powers should stop Israeli aggression against Palestinians: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday asked the world powers to break their silence over Israeli aggression against the unarmed Palestinians.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, "Pakistan has called upon the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council to play its role to stop Israeli aggression against the innocent Palestinian nation."

He said his government would continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to Palestinians.

He also urged the Muslim world to get united and take joint steps to stop atrocities of Israel against Palestinians.

He said Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken a bold and principled stand on the issue of Palestine, adding Turkey and Saudi Arabia had also condemned the Israeli aggression.