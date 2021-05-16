Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,543
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
877,130
237924hr
Sindh
298,078
Punjab
325,662
Balochistan
23,831
Islamabad
79,123
KPK
126,787
Business Recorder Logo
May 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

World powers should stop Israeli aggression against Palestinians: Farrukh Habib

  • He said his government would continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to Palestinians.
APP 16 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday asked the world powers to break their silence over Israeli aggression against the unarmed Palestinians.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, "Pakistan has called upon the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council to play its role to stop Israeli aggression against the innocent Palestinian nation."

He said his government would continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to Palestinians.

He also urged the Muslim world to get united and take joint steps to stop atrocities of Israel against Palestinians.

He said Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken a bold and principled stand on the issue of Palestine, adding Turkey and Saudi Arabia had also condemned the Israeli aggression.

Israel Palestine Farrukh Habib

World powers should stop Israeli aggression against Palestinians: Farrukh Habib

Israeli military bombs home of Hamas leader in Gaza as violence escalates

Police in IOJK detain 21 Kashmiris for expressing solidarity with Palestinians

Muslim states condemn Israel’s ‘barbaric attacks’ against Palestinians

17 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza Sunday: authorities

China accuses US of ignoring plight of Palestinians by blocking UN meeting on Gaza

Fighting between Taliban, Afghan forces resume in Southern Afghanistan after ceasefire ends

Thousands rally in North America in solidarity with Palestinians

COVID-19: Pakistan reports 76 deaths, 2,379 new infections in 24 hours

Veteran politician Begum Nasim Wali Khan passes away

UN chief 'dismayed', 'disturbed' by Israel strikes on Gaza

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters