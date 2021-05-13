Arabian Sea: Formation of tropical cyclone likely from 14th

KARACHI: The Met Office on Wednesday forecast the formation of a tropical cyclone in Arabian Sea from May 14. “There are strong convective clouds lying over the South/Southeast Arabian Sea which consequently may lead to formation of a low-pressure area over there by 14 May morning,” it said.

The cyclone system is very likely to strengthen into a tropical cyclone by May 16 because of favourable environmental conditions.

The Met Office Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre Karachi is closely monitoring the system. Presently, none of Pakistan coastal area is under any threat.

However, Fishermen of Sindh are advised to remain alert and avoid going into deep sea from May 14 onwards, it added.

