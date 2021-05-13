Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,210
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
867,438
286924hr
Sindh
294,251
Punjab
322,117
Balochistan
23,655
Islamabad
78,560
KPK
125,392
Business Recorder Logo
May 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Arabian Sea: Formation of tropical cyclone likely from 14th

Recorder Report 13 May 2021

KARACHI: The Met Office on Wednesday forecast the formation of a tropical cyclone in Arabian Sea from May 14. “There are strong convective clouds lying over the South/Southeast Arabian Sea which consequently may lead to formation of a low-pressure area over there by 14 May morning,” it said.

The cyclone system is very likely to strengthen into a tropical cyclone by May 16 because of favourable environmental conditions.

The Met Office Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre Karachi is closely monitoring the system. Presently, none of Pakistan coastal area is under any threat.

However, Fishermen of Sindh are advised to remain alert and avoid going into deep sea from May 14 onwards, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

cyclone met office fishermen Arabian Sea

Arabian Sea: Formation of tropical cyclone likely from 14th

‘Cartelisation’ found behind rise in poultry prices

WB says remittances to South Asia will slow slightly

Oil demand drops as virus surges: IEA

PD allowed to absorb surplus Gencos’ employees in Discos

Qatar pivots to LNG-hungry China in strategy shift

Amazon wins EU court appeal

World could have prevented catastrophe: pandemic panel

GSP plus status: Exports to EU post 17.4pc growth in 10 months

Covid-19 vaccination for 30 & above from 16th

Maldives bans travel from Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.