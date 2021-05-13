Coronavirus
Pakistan

Agricultural, fertilizers shops: Minister seeks CM’s approval for opening

APP 13 May 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Food and Minority Affairs, Hari Ram Kishori Lal, called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday and sought his approval for opening up shops of agricultural products.

He apprised the CM with the plight of the people who are facing severe difficulties and problems with the closure of their shops.

The provincial minister requested that agricultural fertilizer shops be allowed to open under SOP, said the statement released here on Wednesday.

At his request, the Sindh Chief Minister gave in-principle approval to open shops for agricultural fertilizers and other products across Sindh under the SOP and hinted at the issuance of an early notification.

