Pak-Iran freight train service restored

CHAGAI: The goods train service between Pakistan and Iran has been restored after remaining suspended for seven days, Railway officials said on Tuesday.

The train service was suspended last week after hailstorm and rain torrents had damaged the railway track, according to officials.

In an incident earlier, the train service was suspended as six bogies of a freight train, which was on its way from Zahedan to Quetta, was derailed near Yadgar Close Station owing to the bad railway track, a railway official said. According to railway sources, at least one derailment incident always takes place in the summer season which makes the condition of ageing railway tracks more dilapidated.