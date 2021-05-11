BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
Pakistan

COVID-19: Bannu imposes Section 144 in the city for one month

  • DC Bannu said that the step has been taken to “prevent danger to human life and disturbance of public peace and tranquility”.
Syed Ahmed Updated 11 May 2021

The district administration of Bannu has imposed Section 144 in the city for a month to control the spread of the third outbreak of COVID-19.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 495 coronavirus cases and 29 deaths during the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 124,979 and the death toll to 3,644.

Deputy Commissioner Bannu, Capt (retd) Zubair Khan Niazi, said that the step has been taken to “prevent danger to human life and disturbance of public peace and tranquility”. The ban will be in effect from May 8 to June 8.

These are the instructions issued by the deputy commissioner:

  • People can’t sit outside their buildings/houses or shops in groups
  • Social distancing is mandatory for all
  • Ban on pillion riding and one-wheeling
  • Ban on the display of weapons, possession of firecrackers, and sale of toys resembling weapons
  • Ban on aerial firing
  • Ban on tinted glasses
  • Ban on vehicles without number plates

Government servants, however, will be allowed to carry arms while on duty, the notification said.

People who fail to follow the orders will be punished under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code, it added.

