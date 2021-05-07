KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 106,961 tons of cargo comprising 69,683 Tones of import cargo and 37,278 Tons of export cargo during last 24 Hrs ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 69,683 comprised of 38,657 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 7,242 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 1,157 Tons of Rock Phosphate, 3,464 Tons of Soya Beans Seeds and 19,163 Tons of Oil/Liquid Cargo

The total export cargo of 37,278 tons comprised of 33,578 tons of containerized cargo, 500 Tons of Bulk Cargo, and 3,200 Tons of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

A total of 6803 containers were handled out of which 2716 were of imports and 4087 were of exports. 4087 import containers comprised of 927 of 20s and 761 40s. Imports empty containers were 01 of 20s and 133 of 40s. Export containers 4087 comprised 822 of 20s and 476 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 599 of 20s and 857 of 40s.

There were 09 vessels viz. Sifia, LeoParamount, Chem Silicon, Good Luch 1, Jin Tao, Ceto, Best Glory, FG Rotterdam and JinHaohave expectedly berthed at Karachi Port on Thursday.

There are 08 Ships viz. CMA CGM Moliere, Viking Emerald, Hanyu Camellia, Gozo, Songa Huernerg, Korea Chemi, Diyala and KMTC Dubai have sailed out from Karachi Port on Thursday.

There were 09 ships namely Stolt Sequoia, Cosoc Japan, Fotini Lady, Lian Shan Hu, Al Mahboobah, M.T Shalmar, Mogral, Northern Dedication and Thorswind were expected to arrive on Thursday.

