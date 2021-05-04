Markets
New York cotton
04 May 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
May'21 - 87.21 - 87.21 13:26 87.21 -0.22 - 87.43
May 03
Jul'21 88.40 89.24 87.50 87.86 13:19 87.86 -0.22 8709 88.08
May 03
Oct'21 87.87 88.34 86.72 87.02 13:15 87.02 0.55 19 86.47
May 03
=================================================================================
