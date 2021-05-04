New York cotton

NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:

================================================================================= Current Session Prior Day Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set ================================================================================= May'21 - 87.21 - 87.21 13:26 87.21 -0.22 - 87.43 May 03 Jul'21 88.40 89.24 87.50 87.86 13:19 87.86 -0.22 8709 88.08 May 03 Oct'21 87.87 88.34 86.72 87.02 13:15 87.02 0.55 19 86.47 May 03 =================================================================================