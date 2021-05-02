ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,957
14624hr
Pakistan Cases
825,519
469624hr
Sindh
283,560
Punjab
303,182
Balochistan
22,369
Islamabad
75,498
KPK
118,413
Business Recorder Logo
May 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pak high commissioner hopes Canada will lift ban on flights

APP 02 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar Saturday said that Canada’s suspension of flights from Pakistan by clubbing it to its neighbouring country currently witnessing huge surge of coronavirus cases, was disproportionate.

He hoped that flights between the two countries would resume after 30-day period to facilitate families separated by the ban. He was appearing in Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) popular political show ‘Power and Politics’, a press release said.

To a question as to whether Pakistan would like to have any assistance from Canada or other countries as India had done to fight COVID-19 recently, the high commissioner said Pakistan would welcome any assistance and noted that Canada had already contributed CAD 850,000 to the World Health Organization (WHO) to fight COVID-19 on Pakistan’s request and Pakistan valued its relationship with Canada.

Tarar said it was Canada’s sovereign right to take any measures it deemed fit to fight the spread of COVID-19, but the figures spoke for themselves as in Pakistan as the coronavirus cases were already declining due to immediate measures adopted by the government. The high commissioner pointed out that the non-Canadians were already not allowed to enter Canada even before the announcement of the ban.

The people who had been inconvenienced were essentially the Canadians of Pakistani extraction facing considerable hardships due to the ban, he added. Tarar also mentioned that passengers arriving in Canada were required to go for COVID-19 tests at the airports and required to undergo mandatory quarantine.

Coronavirus WHO third COVID wave Raza Bashir Tarar suspension of flights from Pakistan

Pak high commissioner hopes Canada will lift ban on flights

July-April collection stands at Rs3.78trn

Electoral reforms: PM again invites opposition

Premature termination of 11 oil-fired power plants: Power Division forms body to make recommendations

All available vaccines are safe: SAPM

NIH detects two new Covid-19 variants

PPP terms EVM ‘a non-starter’

PM’s EVM idea a ‘new plan to rig elections’: PML-N

Service providers: Tax to be deducted on amount excluding reimbursable expenses: SHC

Collusion with fraudsters in bogus refund claims: FTO tells FBR to take disciplinary actions against taxmen

Changing lives of working class mission of PM: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.