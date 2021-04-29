Minister seeks S Korea’s help in smart phones manufacturing

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Syed Amin Ul Haq, Wednesday, sought Korea’s help in smart phones manufacturing.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Suh Sangpyo called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque, here on Wednesday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interests and related to IT and Telecommunication were discussed. According to officials, the ambassador was informed about the incentives given by the government to the sector.

Further, the ambassador was also informed about the mobile manufacturing policy and the conducive environment in the sector.

The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of IT and Telecom.

Haque said that Pakistan greatly values its relations with the Republic of the Korea.

He said the Ministry of IT and Telecom is taking steps regarding digitalisation.

Pakistan’s IT and Telecom sector is rapidly progressing.

Haque said that Pakistan’s ICT export remittances have surged to $1.512 billion at a growth rate of 43.59 percent during July-March of FY 2020-21, in comparison to US $1.053 billion, during same period last financial year.

He said the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication is committed for provision of telecom service across the country including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

He said Pakistan wants to get benefits from the experience of Korea in the field of IT.

The federal minister for IT also urged Korea to support Pakistan in smart phones manufacturing and assembling.

He said IT and Telecom companies of Korea can invest in Pakistan as atmosphere for foreign investment in Pakistan is conducive.

He said exchange of IT professionals and startups between the two countries is also vital.

Speaking on occasion, the ambassador of Korea said that Korea wanted to establish information excess center in Pakistan.

He also lauded the IT Ministry’s efforts for promotion of IT and Telecommunication in the country. Senior officers of the Ministry of IT and Telecom were also present in the meeting.

