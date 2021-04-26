Chinese dairy group willing to share embryo technology with Pakistan

China’s leading dairy company Royal Group is keen to leverage Pakistan’s buffalo breeds and is hopeful to set up dairy processing plant in the country.

“Pakistan is rich in buffalo breeds, buffalo research, and buffalo milk manufacturing. To leverage its advantages and enhance Pakistan-China cooperation in this field, we hope to set up a dairy processing plant in Pakistan," Chen Yiyi, President of Royal Group, told China-Pakistan Agricultural and Industrial Cooperation Information Platform (CPAIC), quoted China Economic Net (CEN).

Pakistan hopes to introduce Chinese buffalo embryo breeding technology and strengthen cooperation in buffalo breeding and export of high-quality frozen sperm and embryos and the good news is Royal Group is also willing to introduce its embryo breeding technology in Pakistan.

"If regulations permit, we are willing to share China's experience and embryo technology," Chen said. "In the foreseeable future, the rapid growth of animal husbandry will impose more pressure on dairy producers, so it’s imperative for us to improve buffalo’s varieties through new technologies and work with Pakistani partners to promote the output of the entire animal husbandry industry."

In addition to technological cooperation, "We are also willing to develop dairy products processing and industrial research in Pakistan to meet the demands of its domestic market and seek export to the Chinese and international markets. That will not only create foreign exchange reserve for Pakistan but also enhance the competitiveness of China and Pakistan in milk and meat production in Asia," Chen added.