ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
AVN 86.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.06%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.87%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.82%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
HASCOL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.23%)
MLCF 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
PAEL 32.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
POWER 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.21%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (2.92%)
UNITY 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.97%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -29.74 (-0.62%)
BR30 24,960 Decreased By ▼ -99.54 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,707 Decreased By ▼ -222.85 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,276 Decreased By ▼ -98.7 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,842
14424hr
Pakistan Cases
784,108
587024hr
Sindh
275,815
Punjab
282,469
Balochistan
21,365
Islamabad
72,150
KPK
110,875
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Schlumberger signals improving international drilling activity

  • Schlumberger, which has been selling assets in North America, said it is benefiting from an inflection in global drilling activity which has picked up as oil prices climbed to $65.45.
  • Worldwide, the rig count has risen about 11.5% to 1,231 for the quarter ended in March, according to Baker Hughes data.
Reuters 23 Apr 2021

International oil activity should ramp-up through the end of this year and beyond, Schlumberger NV top boss Olivier Le Peuch said on Friday, a shift that will help the company grow revenue outside North America by double-digits in the second half of the year.

The oilfield service provider's shares were up 1.27% in pre-market trading at $25.57.

Schlumberger, which has been selling assets in North America, said it is benefiting from an inflection in global drilling activity which has picked up as oil prices climbed to $65.45.

Worldwide, the rig count has risen about 11.5% to 1,231 for the quarter ended in March, according to Baker Hughes data.

Schlumberger reported revenue of $5.2 billion for the quarter, off 30% year-over-year and down 6% sequentially. Excluding the impact of divestitures, its revenue was flat quarter-on-quarter.

The company offered a tepid outlook on growth in North America, which accounted for just 19% of revenue compared with roughly 29% last year.

"With the gradual return of oil demand, we anticipate North America activity to level off at production maintenance levels, while international activity is poised to ramp up through year-end 2021 and beyond," Le Peuch said in a statement.

Last year, Schlumberger sold its North American shale fracking business to rival Liberty Oilfield Services in exchange for a 37% stake in the company.

Net income, excluding charges & credits, was $299 million, or 21 cents per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with $309 million, or 22 cents per share, in the fourth quarter. Analysts had anticipated earnings of 19 cents per share.

oil output drilling activity Schlumberger International oil activity Olivier Le Peuch

Schlumberger signals improving international drilling activity

Money laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif released on bail from Kot Lakhpat Jail

PM inaugurates Kohsar University in Murree

WB approves $400mn financing for Pakistan's Education & Healthcare

Pakistan's Edhi Foundation offers its services in helping tackle the COVID-19 crisis in India

Toshakhana case: Court orders auction of Nawaz Sharif's seized properties

Agreement between govt, TLP fully implemented, says information minister

NCC mulls a possible lockdown today as national positivity ratio jumps to 10.90%

Over 100 wounded in clashes with police in Jerusalem: medics

The global economic response to climate change: what's the plan?

US to send reinforcements to protect withdrawal from Afghanistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters