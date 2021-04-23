ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
Pakistan

Bail of Jehangir Tareen, son extended till May 3

Recorder Report 23 Apr 2021

LAHORE: A sessions court here Thursday extended bail of PTI former Secretary Jehangir Khan Tareen and his son Ali Tareen till May 3 and directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit the investigation report on the next hearing.

The Investigating Officer was also instructed to submit the confidential inquiry report into the sugar scam.

The FIA had registered two FIRs against Tareen and others in wake of the sugar scandal.

Earlier, Tareen’s counsel told the court that the FIA had already admitted before a banking court that the offence of money laundering had been wrongly included in the cases. He asked the court to order the FIA to come up with a clear stance on whether it was going to drop the charge of money laundering against Tareen. An official of the agency told the court the investigation was yet to be completed as some record of the case still awaited.

The court however directed to submit the report and rose till next hearing.

Provincial Minister Nauman Langrial, MNA Raja Riaz and other parliamentarians of PTI also accompanied Tareen. The sugar mogul claimed that the allegations in the FIRs were not criminal in nature and fell within the jurisdiction of the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan. He said all of his businesses had been inspected in the previous government of PML-N and nothing wrong had been detected by the investigators.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FIA Ali Tareen Court Jehangir Khan Tareen Raja Riaz Nauman Langrial

