COVID-19 ratio reaches to 10.78 percent in distt Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: Coronavirus positive ratio in district Abbottabad Thursday has reached to 10.78 percent while more than 80 percent beds of COVID-19 wards at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) have been occupied.

This was disclosed by the health department while briefing deputy commissioner Abbottabad during a meeting regarding the current state of coronavirus in the district.

DC Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah while addressing the meeting directed all departments concerned to strictly enforce COVID-19 SOPs to contain the spread of the virus.

Through Lady Health Worker (LHW) programme, the inspection of the houses should be performed to collect data of coronavirus positive cases and marking of houses member having such symptoms,he added .

He emphasized focusing on cantonment and urban union councils to protect masses in city areas of Abbottabad.

Accelerating the pace of testing coronavirus in educational institutions, restaurants and other places and starting vaccination during the month of Ramadan,The DC directed all Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) should organize awareness seminars regarding SOPs and ensure enforcement.

In the meeting, Additional DC Shahab Muhammad Khan, LHW coordinator Dr. Ishfaq, EPI Coordinator Dr. Hamza, Dr. Yasir, Focal Person DPCR and other officials were present.