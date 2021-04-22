Sindh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January after 885 test positive

Sindh reported on Thursday 885 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, which is the highest number of cases the province has reported since January 29, when 1,323 cases were registered.

Sindh's coronavirus tally has jumped to 275,081. During the last 24 hours, three people also succumbed to the virus. So far, 4,562 people have lost their lives to the virus in the province.

Moreover, the total number of recoveries in the province climbed to 261,298 after 246 people recovered from the virus in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho has said that 50% of the samples in a COVID-19 genomic study conducted in Karachi were confirmed to be of the UK coronavirus variant. "The variant which has already spread in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab has now entered Karachi as well," the minister said.

During the past 24 hours, Pakistan reported 5,857 new COVID-19 cases and 98 fatalities. 3,986 people also recovered from the novel virus during the last 24 hours.